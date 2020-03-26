Thursday forecast for Austin: After an overcast morning, the day will shape up to be pretty nice with lots of sunshine!

Patchy fog will last until 10 a.m. and then skies will be partly sunny for the rest of the day, the National Weather Service said.

The high temperature will be near 88 degrees, which is 13 degrees above the normal for March 26 in Austin, according to climate data.

South winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph.

Skies will become increasingly cloudy at night as temperatures dip to a low of 66 degrees, forecasters said.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 88. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain after 1 a.m. and a low around 67.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain before 1 p.m. and a high near 79. Mostly clear at night with a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 59.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 78. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 62.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 78.