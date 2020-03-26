9:30 p.m. update: The Hutto City Council will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the city’s finances and the possibility of changing the status of the 48 employees who were laid off this week so they could qualify for four months of pay.

If employees were furloughed instead of being laid off, they could qualify for a federal government program that pays four months of wages to furloughed workers, said Council Member Scott Rose at a meeting Thursday.

Council Member Tanner Rose said the council needs to know what the budget shortfall is that caused the layoffs. "There is nobody here who knows how bad the budget really is," he said.

Council Member Mike Snyder also said during the meeting said he was starting a petition to recall Mayor Doug Gaul and Mayor Pro Tem Tom Hines. Snyder said Hines and Gaul both "looked the other way" when Snyder was investigated in November for interfering in day-to-day operations of the city by trying to get financial disclosures and audits from the city.

Snyder was cleared of any wrongdoing in the investigation.

A Hutto city official also read more than 30 comments from residents to the Hutto City Council on Thursday night, with most of the comments expressing anger about the layoffs of 48 city employees.

Most residents who sent their comments to the council specifically objected to the the city laying off two animal control officers and four library employees.

"We are approaching summer and everyone knows with a mild winter that the snakes will be bad and we already have an issue with rattlesnakes currently," said Lauren Rank, whose comments were read out loud to the council by Stacy Schmitt, an assistant to the city manager.

"There was a video just posted of a rattlesnake at a mailbox that an officer had to handle instead of an animal control officer," Rank said.

Council members discussed Thursday giving up their pay so that the two animal control officers that were laid off could be rehired, but they didn’t take any action on the issue.

Residents could not attend the meeting because the county’s shelter-in-place order restricts gatherings to 10 people or less.

Previously: Hutto has laid off close to one-third of its employees, becoming the first city government in Central Texas to let go of workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously: The city this week let go of 48 employees from several departments, said Stacy Schmitt, the assistant to the city manager. Hutto currently has 120 employees, she said.

In a video message Thursday, Mayor Doug Gaul said he took full responsibility for the financial situation of the city and the layoffs.

"In the midst of this unprecedented emergency, our shortcomings have become obvious," Gaul said.

"With closer oversight we could have lessened the severity of our economic situation," he said. "These decisions were made on my watch and I'm genuinely sorry for the impact they have had on these individuals, their families and our community."

He said he will forego his monthly stipend and ask council members to do the same, and said the salaries of executive staff are being reduced.

A news release from Hutto earlier Thursday said the city "is being challenged during this pandemic and the city is facing a significant impact to the financial health of the city."

"During a time of crisis, business slows and therefore, revenue slows. … The unfortunate decision to have layoffs was a difficult one; but in order for the city to stay fiscally responsible and provide the city’s core services we were forced to eliminate non-essential programs and services and reduce staffing," the statement said.

"We are hopeful as we come through this crisis and the city financially stabilizes we can bring back employees," it said.

There have been no other city government or school district layoffs announced in Travis, Williamson, Hays or Bastrop counties.

West Lake Hills City Administrator Travis Askey said a mid-fiscal year budget amendment will be considered by the City Council as a part of regular business. If necessary, he said, adjustments specific to the affects of the coronavirus pandemic will be included.

Bee Cave City Manager Clint Garza said the city has instead opted to pause on any movement on larger capital expenses that were budgeted this year.

"Our finance manager and I will continue to report back to City Council and as things change the position of the city might change," Garza said.

Although Rollingwood does not have a plan to lay off employees at this time, City Administrator Amber Lewis said the city is making some changes to its processes, with a spending freeze implemented Thursday. Going forward, approval will be limited to only those expenses deemed essential, she said, permitting only essential employee travel and training.

The city of Taylor will have some loss from sales tax revenue, said Stacey Osborne, a city spokeswoman. "Because of that," she said, "our finance director has asked department directors to please try not to make any unnecessary expenditures" she said.

Michael Neu, a spokesman for the city of Leander, said the staff is tentatively preparing presentations on the city’s budget and capital projects for the City Council meeting on April 2.

Schmitt said the layoffs in Hutto included people from several departments.

"There were positions across the entire organization: development services, human resources, communications, public works, parks and recreation, Police Department and administration," Schmitt said.

The employees who were laid off included two animal control officers, she said.

The animal control officers were laid off because the Williamson County animal shelter in Georgetown, with some exceptions, was not accepting any lost animals and Hutto does not have a facility to keep them, according to the city’s statement. It said the Williamson County animal shelter was only accepting dangerous animals that could not be reunited with owners.

"At this time we are not responding to loose animals unless it is a safety concern; however, in the event of a dangerous animal an officer will respond,’ the statement said.

American-Statesman reporters Luz Moreno-Lozano, Leslee Bassman, Eileen Flynn and Mike Parker contributed to this report.