Texas Tech announced to the campus community that a sexual assault complaint is being investigated after a student reported a professor fondled her Thursday on campus.

The Texas Tech Police Department is investigating after a female student reported meeting with a professor alone inside of a lab for academic purposes, according to a statement from the university.

During the meeting, the professor was alleged to have fondled her breasts.

The professor has been identified, although not named in the statement, and steps are being taken to prohibit his access to all students and campus facilities.

"There does not appear to be an ongoing threat at this time," reads the statement from Tech. "Texas Tech University is currently implementing previously announced campus closure in response to COVID 19."

The Texas Tech Police Department encourages prompt reporting of any similar offenses by contacting our dispatch center 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 806-742-3931 or 806-743-2000.