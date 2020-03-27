LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first world leader to test positive for coronavirus Friday.

Johnson confirmed the infection himself on his official Twitter account.

Britain's leader, who is 55, said he developed mild symptoms over the last 24 hours.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he said.

