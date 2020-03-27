Christopher Nosek, the Brownwood man jailed on multiple charges following incidents Wednesday, was additionally charged with making harassing phone calls to family members while in jail and with burglarizing an estranged family member’s home.

Brown County Jail records show Nosek, 40, remained jailed Friday in lieu of bonds now totaling $342,000.

Nosek was arrested Wednesday on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, stalking, deadly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana, jail records state.

Nosek was additionally charged Thursday with violating a protective order and burglary of a habitation, jail records state.

According to an email from Early Police Chief David Mercer:

Police were notified Thursday that Nosek had been calling from the jail phones and continuously harassing family members, Mercer’s email stated. Nosek had been issued an emergency protective order earlier that morning by Municipal Court Judge Lee Haney.

Nosek was warned by jail staff after the first phone call but continued to make calls and harass the victims, Mercer said. Officers then charged Nosek with violation of the protective order.

Also Thursday, Nosek was charged with burglary of a habitation. According to a report by sheriff’s investigator Charles Woods:

Deputy Marvin Simpson responded Wednesday to a burglary of a habitation on County Road 334 in Blanket in which two knives were taken.

The victim is an estranged family member. The victim said Nosek was probably looking for another family member who lived there.

Nosek executed a search warrant Friday on Nosek’s truck and recovers the two stolen knives, Woods’ report states.

Brownwood police responded to an incident Wednesday involving Novek. Details of that incident were not available.

According to an earlier email from Mercer:

At 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Early officers responded to a man with a gun call in the 100 block of Autumn Drive in Early. The caller reported a man was beating on the door and windows of a house with a hand gun. The caller reported the resident opened the door and the man forced his way inside and assaulted the resident.

As the man was leaving, he confronted a neighbor outside who was getting his mail. The man pointed the gun at the neighbor and said “you want some of this,” Mercer said via email.

The man then got in his vehicle and fled the scene while driving through several neighbors’ yards.

The man drove to a residence in the 500 block of Longhorn and rammed a vehicle in the driveway, then got out and stabbed two tires on the victim’s vehicle. The man, while holding the gun, began beating on the front door.

The man left the residence while multiple 9-1-1 calls came in with a vehicle description and information regarding the incidents. A Brown County sheriff’s deputy located and stopped the vehicle near the 100 block of Longhorn.

The man exited the vehicle and aggressively approached the deputy, who deployed his taser. The man, identified as Nosek, was taken into custody.