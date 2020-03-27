EARLY — A unique sign will make sure visitors who enter the city on U.S. Highway 183 South know they are “Welcome to Early.”

The large sign is under construction at the Early Visitors and Event Center. It will be made of rock and metal, and will be lighted and landscaped.

The concrete and rock work is being done by Ribble Land Construction and the metal art work is being done by Darrin St. Ama, owner of Savage Saint Design and Fabrication.

Construction on the $28,000 sign began in early March and is expected to be completed by mid-April, Early City Administrator Tony Aaron said.

“It adds another piece to the Visitors and Events Center that is contributed by local artists and local contractors,” Aaron said.

St. Ama’s art work will be symbolic of “where Early came from and moving forward to where Early is right now. I think it will be something that everybody will be proud to see.”

The sign will also “cap off what the visitors center is all about,” Aaron said.