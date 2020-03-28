Jon Cobb resigned his position as a City Council member Saturday, just minutes after Bill Goodwin resigned his position as mayor pro tem, or acting mayor.

"If I stayed on the council, it would be extremely disruptive to everyone else," Cobb said.

A special City Council meeting was called Saturday at 5 p.m. to tackle a number of issues that included removing Goodwin from his position as mayor pro tem and as a board member of the economic development board and West Travis County Public Utility Agency. The council also discussed the termination date for the mayor’s disaster of declaration.

Cobb said Goodwin’s removal was fueled by his lack of action to declare a public health emergency and his "unilateral" decision to not hold an emergency meeting to do so, among other issues.

A vote to remove Goodwin as mayor pro tem of Bee Cave failed due to a tie on the dais.

City Attorney Charlie Zech said Goodwin, as acting mayor, could not break the tie and vote on his own removal, but he could resign.

Goodwin then resigned his position as mayor pro tem Saturday, remaining a voting member of the City Council.

"If I have lost the faith of the other council members then I will resign," he said.

The council then immediately elected Mayor-elect Kara King as the new mayor pro tem effective immediately. King will assume the official position as mayor in May.

The votes — prompted by Cobb — to remove Goodwin from his positions on the economic development board and public utility agency also failed. Goodwin will retain both seats.

Appointments to fill Cobb’s and King’s seats are expected to be in April.

In other news, the city will keep parks open but will close the playscapes due to the growing number of cases of the coronavirus. Other cities have also done this to help keep residents safe.