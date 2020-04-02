Citing staffing issues, Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center laid off 30 members of hospital staff last week.

“WNJ’s staffing levels exceeded productivity standards and staffing adjustments were necessary,” the hospital said in a statement to the Herald Democrat.

The layoffs appear to have occurred late last week. In total, about 30 positions were affected, WNJ officials said.

These positions were primarily in administrative and support roles. The roles included those with minimal hands-on involvement with patient care, officials said.

“WNJ values all of its employees and this difficult decision was made after evaluating all reasonable alternatives,” WNJ Human Resources Manager Bill Barrett said. “These changes have minimal impact on positions involved in hands-on patient care.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.