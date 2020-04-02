Austin

The city of Austin has a website that provides information in multiple languages on COVID-19, including symptoms to look for, community resources, and information for those who are sick, travelers and businesses. There is also information on the city’s stay at home order. Visit austintexas.gov/COVID19.

United Way

The United Way for Greater Austin provides information about food, health, child care and more. Call 2-1-1 to find help and resources related to COVID-19.

CommUnityCare

The CommUnityCare nonprofit offers a way for those who are feeling sick to get care without leaving home through a phone appointment. Services are provided to all residents of Travis and surrounding counties, including people whose income and lack of private health insurance prevents them from accessing care elsewhere. Call (512) 978-9015 to schedule a phone visit with a doctor or clinician.

Central Texas Food Bank

Central Texans in need can access food through the Central Texas Food Bank’s network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions. For the latest information on getting help, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on "Find Food Now." Once you find the distribution site nearest you, please call to confirm their hours of operation.

El Buen Samaritano

The food pantry at El Buen Samaritano, 7000 Woodhue Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and is accepting donations to ensure the pantry can continue to serve Austin’s families. To donate: bit.ly/2IXZLm8.

Vincentian Family Center

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council of Austin food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the Vincentian Family Center, 901 W. Braker Lane. The center is seeking monetary donations or donations of nonperishable snacks and meals along with canned vegetables. To donate, visit bit.ly/2X2jKbt

Intellihelp

The Facebook group Intellihelp allows members to respond to neighbors who post that they are in need of general items such as food or transportation as a result of the coronavirus. First, a person in need posts the word "HELP," their general location and a summarized request of what they need. Then, someone in their area responds with "GOT THIS" and sends a private message to that person to coordinate the delivery of whatever it is they need. Learn more at facebook.com/groups/Intellihelp/about.

Internet access

Charter Communications is offering free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.

