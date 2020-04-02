In the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed last week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) received a $12.4 billion allocation to be disbursed as quickly as possible to help communities throughout the United States address COVID-19. HUD has already allocated more than $3 billion of their funds in grants.

The grants are disbursed through three programs. Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) are flexible funding to states and local governments for a range of services to address coronavirus impacts at the community level. Emergency Shelter Grants (ESG) are grants to state and local governments to limit the spread of the virus among the homeless population and to help reduce increases in homelessness due to financial distress. Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS are grants to helps state and local governments and non-profits address the threat of the virus among low-income people living with HIV/AIDS.

Corpus Christi received $1,622,820 in CDBG grants and $803,100 in ESG grants. These grants will be formally awarded today.

"Local officials need resources now as they respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Congressman Cloud. “While the Corpus Christi community continues to work against the spread of coronavirus, this funding comes at a crucial time.”