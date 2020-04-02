Michelle Ly and her husband Erik Hall own four downtown Round Rock businesses. Three have had to temporarily close.

Ly and Hall own Hall Roofing and Construction, the Rock Sports Bar, Alcove Cantina and the Flats Round Rock. Only the roofing company has remained open ― as it’s considered an essential business under the county shelter-in-place order. Ly said that business has helped their other businesses stay afloat.

The couple are among many small business owners in Round Rock who are feeling the effects of dwindling sales and customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ly said they made the difficult decision to close their two restaurants and bar on March 18, just before Williamson County ordered all eateries to close their dining areas and allow only takeout or drive-thru service to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our daily operating costs are quite high,” Ly said. “We would assume we could only sell a fraction of that with curbside (service) only, and we would essentially we would be operating at a loss.”

Altogether the locations employ approximately 60 people.

“We want to keep our teams safe as well,” she said. “It was not just a decision based on sales and revenue.”

Ly said said the locations had already taken a financial hit during St. Patrick’s Day, which is typically her busiest day of the year.

“Sales for all three locations were less than what we had last year when we only had two locations,” she said.

While Ly has not ruled out setting up a takeout or delivery system in the future, she said it’s a big expense the businesses can’t afford at this time. For now, her teams are planning to deep clean all locations and be ready to reopen.

“We want to make sure that we’re not the ones spreading anything,” she said.

Edina Morrison and her husband, Matthew, are founders of the Texas Spanish Academy, a local Spanish immersion preschool and child care center with two locations in Round Rock.

The academy, which has over 100 students and 30 full-time employees, closed on March 23 to keep students safe. Morrison said the academy will mirror decisions by the school district.

“Because we’re working with a viral pandemic we’re not familiar with, we did not feel we could move forward without knowing what we were dealing with,” she said.

The couple had reduced business hours before closing the academy. Morrision said staff would check the temperatures of every child entering the building as parents dropped them off in front of the academy. Diaper bags, backpacks and carseats were also prohibited from entering the building.

Morrison said teachers began online sessions last week for students to work on activities and engage with teachers.

“Everyone is excited ― and maybe nervous because we have never done this before ― but excited to see our children’s faces, even though it’s through a computer,” she said.

Morrison said she has seen a big drop in enrollment. Only 24 children remain enrolled from the previous 125. She said she expects the withdrawals to continue.

“I only expect it to keep growing as we learn more about COVID-19 and it continues to affect our families and their job situation,” she said.

Some local businesses have remained relatively unaffected by the pandemic.

Round Rock resident Frank Coppersmith’s company, Smarter Reality, develops custom software for small- and medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs.

“The demand for that software has not changed,” he said. “We don’t have a store front and we don’t have walk-in customers. I think we’ve been a little lucky.”

Coppersmith said the company is accustomed to using video platforms like Zoom to operate remotely, and most software development is done out of a studio in Argentina.

With more people remaining at home under city and county orders, Coppersmith said he has actually seen an uptick in entrepreneurial clients.

“Folks who have been thinking of starting their own business are finding more time to put into their projects,” he said.

While it’s business as usual for Coppersmith, he said city officials should review and lift any regulations that would hinder other small businesses from operating.

He pointed to the city helping local restaurants facilitate deliveries and take-out orders as an example.

“As we come out of this, if a restaurant has been closed too long, they should see how to accelerate re-opening and make it easier,” he said. “Anything that would slow that down we would want to pull.”

Late last month local officials announced the creation of Round Rock Cares, a charitable fund that assists small and locally owned businesses under financial strain during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Wednesday, more than 100 businesses have applied for assistance, according to a city news release. Ly said she applied in addition to other grants, but is still waiting for a response.

Ly said this week she and her husband have had to pull from their personal funds to keep their businesses alive through rent payments.

Every bit of help counts, she said.

“It means the world to small business owners,” Ly said about the charitable fund. “We worked so hard to get them open, and to see them fall because of something out of our control is heartbreaking.”

Morrison said she was moved to tears when she learned about the fund.

“It would make a very big difference,” she said. “That’s exactly why we love Round Rock and our community.“

Although she has not yet applied for assistance through the fund, Morrison said she plans to in addition to applying for loans.

“We are doing everything possible to keep our doors open,” Morrison said. “We are cutting our salary by 100% to make sure every penny is going to staff and operations. We know we need to move quickly.”