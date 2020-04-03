Amid new concerns about child abuse, the Go Blue Lubbock campaign, held every April as a part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, stresses the importance of protecting children and preventing child abuse on the South Plains.

With added pressures brought on by health concerns, job insecurity, financial strain, and other effects of the coronavirus crisis, children are at greater risk as parents and caregivers struggle to cope.

In 2019, there were 3,095 confirmed cases of child abuse in the Lubbock Region. Fifteen children lost their lives in abuse or neglect related fatalities in this area. The Lubbock area continues to have one of the highest rates of confirmed abuse or neglect in the state with an average of three confirmed cases in Lubbock County every day.

The public is invited to participate in the campaign by wearing blue on Go Blue Fridays throughout the month of April and sharing and tagging with the hashtag #GoBlueLubbock. More information is available on United Way’s website at liveunitedlubbock.org/gobluelubbock.