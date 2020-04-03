Well, alright! University of Texas professor and Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has teamed up with local officials for a new campaign urging college students and other residents to stay home as the community tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The “Be A Lot Safer If You Did” campaign urges young adults, especially college students, to stay home and practice social distancing.

The Hollywood icon and Texas native joined Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhart in a video to promote the campaign. The video was shot at Austin City Hall.

“Also to all the youth in the city of Austin plus all the students at the University of Texas, the virus has come on and you’ve been asked to grow up sooner than you thought you were going to have to. You had responsibilities laid on your lap that you didn’t bargain for,” McConaughey, clad in a burnt orange leather jacket and white shirt, says in the video.

“You just went off to Spring Break, you got back with a tan, you feel great. What’s wrong with that? Not blaming any of that. But no matter how good you feel right now, stay home if you can,” McConaughey said.

McConaughey recently did a 30-second voice-over in a public service announcement released by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, telling residents to stay home if they can.

Adler said the actor reached out and wanted to know how he could help. Adler told McConaughey the best thing he could do was talk to his community.

Austin Public Health officials want residents to practice social distancing and good personal hygiene to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Good practices include:

• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use hand sanitizer if soap isn’t available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with sick people.

• Stay home if you’re sick.

• Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue.

• Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are frequently touched.

“I stay at home, you stay at home, the more of us stay at home right now, the sooner that this great big world we live in is going to be all of our home again tomorrow,” McConaughey said. “Stay home, hook ’em and just keep living.”