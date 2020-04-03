4:40 p.m. update: A flash flood warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. Friday for Hays County and southern Travis County, the National Weather Service said.

Doppler radar at 4:28 p.m. showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Central Texas, including rainfall amounts of up to 3 inches in some areas with more rain expected at night.

A flash flood warning means such flooding is ongoing to expected to begin shortly, the weather service said.

Flash flooding is likely to affect creeks, streams, low water crossings and underpasses, forecasters said.

Rain gauges monitored by the Lower Colorado River Authority show widespread rainfall of up to 3 inches.

At least 3.48 inches of rain have been recorded in Oak Hill in southwest Austin, 1.98 inches have been logged in northern Hays County and at least an inch has fallen in Central Austin as the storms march eastward.

The weather said that Austin-Bergstrom International Airport broke a daily rainfall record after picking up 0.46 inch of rain, eclipsing the April 3 record of 0.45 inch set in 2013.

Flash Flood Warning including Austin TX, San Marcos TX, Kyle TX until 7:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/b9ErTfCxwj

— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) April 3, 2020

4:20 p.m. update: A flood advisory is in effect until 6:30 p.m. Friday for Hays County, southern Travis County and northeastern Comal County, the National Weather Service said.

Doppler radar images at 3:35 p.m. showed storm cells producing heavy rain across Central Texas that could cause minor flooding in the areas affected by the advisory.

The weather service said an upgrade to a flash flood warning may be necessary for parts of the advisory area soon.

Rain gauges monitored by the Lower Colorado River Authority show widespread rainfall of up to an inch or inch and a half.

3:20 p.m. update: Thunderstorms are moving through Travis and Williamson counties, Doppler radar shows.

There is an 80% chance of rain in Austin this afternoon, and the likelihood of rain dips to 40-50% in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

12:50 p.m. update: A severe thunderstorm watch for Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell and Hays counties is in effect until 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

The weather service issues a thunderstorm watch when conditions are favorable for storms to develop in the area.

Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday, Central Texas! The end of the work week is going to be a soggy one — showers and storms are expected in the afternoon as a cold front moves through the area, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be foggy until 10 a.m. with a 100% chance of rain lasting throughout the day, forecasters said. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

Afternoon storms could be severe, possibly bringing hail 2 inches in diameter and damaging 70 mph wind gusts to the area, the weather service said.

Rain chances will decrease to 80% at night and temperatures will drop to a low around 51 degrees, according to the weather service.

Heavy rainfall, up to 5 inches in some isolated areas, will be possible through Saturday and could lead to flash flooding, forecasters said.

The chance of a tornado is low, but forecasters have not completely ruled out the possibility for one in the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will last through the weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: High near 58 with an 80% chance of rain. Cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 56.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 71. Cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 65.

Monday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 79. Cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 68.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 85. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 69.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 88. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 69.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 85.