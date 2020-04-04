Llano Logistics was back in operation late Saturday afternoon after an ammonia leak prompted a brief evacuation and hazmat crew response at the grocery logistics facility in southeast Lubbock..

A Lubbock Fire Rescue hazmat crew responded to the reported leak about 2:50 p.m. at the facility in the 5800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a statement from LFR.

Upon arrival, crews entered the building and were able to secure the leak about 3:30 p.m.

According to a statement from the United Family, at 2:40 p.m. the alarm monitoring systems at Llano Logistics alerted management to an ammonia leak in an isolated refrigeration room at the facility.

The plant was immediately evacuated of about 50 team members. The leak was contained to an isolated area, so there was no perceptible ammonia odor and no exposure to team members, reads the statement.

The building was cleared for work to resume at about 4 p.m.

In the statement, Cash Eagan, general manager of Llano Logistics, said, "The monitoring system did exactly what it was designed to do and our team members responded perfectly to clear the building, exactly as we practice. I am really proud of our team members."

No injuries were reported and it was not immediately clear what caused the leak.

The United Family is a self-distributing company with headquarters and their distribution center in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 94 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics, according to a statement from United. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC.