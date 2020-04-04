ZEPHYR — Diamond R Store and Cafe owner Cody Rogers said a customer once referred to the television show “Cheers” when describing the popular Zephyr business.

It’s a place where “everybody knows your name,” Rogers said, quoting the customer.

The Diamond R is known for its good food, friendship — and for stepping up to help its community. Rogers and employees are helping once again as COVID-19 restrictions have impacted the way people shop for basic necessities.

While no longer allowing customers inside, the Diamond R offers to-go meals as well as curbside grocery service. Customers can or text orders, and employees will put the order together and wait for the customer’s arrival, Rogers said.

When the customer arrives, the order is delivered to the customer’s vehicle.

Rogers said the Diamond R first started selling items that were part of the cafe inventory, then began special ordering for customers.

“This is Business 101 — it’s supply and demand,” Rogers said. “We’re trying to locate grocery essentials people are having trouble finding in grocery stores. Nobody wants to tell a customer they can’t get it.”

Thanks to the work of his wife, Nikki, the Diamond R has been approved for accepting Lone Star Card customers, Rogers said.

Customers have stated their appreciation on social media, posting statements such as:

• Thank you guys for keeping us in groceries. We appreciate all you do for our community.

• You have already gone far above and beyond what you had to do. We, as a community appreciate all you are doing for us. We continue to pray for you and your family as you continue to help our little spot here on this earth. We, as well continue to pray for all of Brown County as our officials and residents navigate what we have before us.

• Thank you for all you are doing to help provide necessities to the public. Pray that we all stay healthy and we see an end to this soon.

• Native Texan with family in Zephyr. Thank you for all you are doing for this small town in the face of the Covid-19 state of awareness. There are many ways for people to help out others during this time.

• You provide such a great community service! We truly appreciate you.

• Thank you for putting the welfare of the community ahead of profits. This is why my family will continue to support you and yours. Take care of yourselves!