25 years ago:

NEW YORK - Millions of American daughters soon will be skipping school and going to work with mom or dad as part of “Take Our Daughters to Work Day,” an event aimed at exposing young girls to male-dominated careers and building self esteem.

50 years ago:

AMARILLO - Two elderly sisters were killed and a man was critically wounded when gunfire erupted in a residence Monday night.

75 years ago:

SEAGRAVES - One of the most successful events in the seven-year history of the annual Tri-County Stock Show was held here today with $350 in cash prized going to scores of exhibitors from Gaines, Yoakum and Terry counties.

100 years ago:

At a recent meeting of the automobile owners of Lubbock, steps were taken to the perfection of a Lubbock Automobile Association.