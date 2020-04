Two adult patients died overnight following a traffic crash in southeast Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics responded to the crash just after midnight at the intersection of Texas 130 at the northbound service road and Texas 71 in the westbound service road, according to a tweet.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Two patients, one of whom was pinned under a vehicle, died at the scene, medics said. A third patient refused treatment.