25 years ago:

SEATTLE - Fans paid homage to Kurt Cobain, strewing flowers and burning candles in a park next to the house where he killed himself a year ago Saturday, an anniversary that a Seattle music magazine declared “1 Year A.D.”

50 years ago:

Benjamin Lach, a 26-year-old former student who dreamed of becoming a doctor, Wednesday was ruled mentally competent to stand trial for murder in the Dec. 4, 1967, slaying of a cleaning woman on the Texas Tech campus.

75 years ago:

Sgt. Jack A. Clements, who was seriously wounded while with the infantry in Luxembourg Dec. 16 is here for a 30-day furlough from McCloskey General hospital at Temple.

100 years ago:

Wind, snow and a switchmen’s strike in Chicago were developments in the live stock situation over Sunday.