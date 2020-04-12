In the New International Version of the Holy Bible, Matthew 18:20 reads, “For where two or three gather in my name, there I am with them.”

Today, during this Easter Sunday, area churches are gathering in ways they have never done before to celebrate Christianity’s core belief of Jesus Christ’s resurrection. Many of the churches, like they have been doing since the COVID-19 pandemic began, are meeting remotely, either through a live-streamed service or a pre-recorded service.

But some churches in the area are choosing to meet, somewhat, in person, using a different facility where social distancing guidelines are still being abided, to maintain a sense of community during this celebration of the faith.

Rob Attaway, the worship and creative pastor at Hillside Christian Church, said through this time in preparation for Holy Week, which consists of Good Friday and Easter Sunday, as well as Maundy Thursday for some congregations, the team at Hillside usually prepares for multiple services, helping serve the people who attend during the most popular weekend of the year for the church as a whole.

But due to the pandemic, Hillside Christian Church shifted its preparation for the services by staying connected online with its church family, as well as reaching out to members of the community and guests who may join them for online services.

Jimmy Witcher, the senior pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church, said at his church, they are seeing a greater level of people “visiting” the church through online services. Members of the church’s volunteer leadership team are reaching out to members of the community through social media.

“We are actually finding the barrier to entry, if you will, to be lower than it has ever been because a lot more people are willing to give you an hour in their living room, or in your kitchen, than to get up and go to church,” Witcher said.

Even for First Presbyterian Church, which is mainly an older congregation, Brandon Smith, the director of worship and properties at the church, said, they have embraced this new way of going to church, which looks very similar to what the congregation would see in person.

“(Our services) will look very much like an Easter service on your computer screen, or your phone screen or on your Smart TV screen, wherever you are watching it, except for the fact, of course, that there won’t be anyone in the pews,” Smith said.

That act of preaching to an empty room is challenging for David Ritchie, the lead pastor at Redeemer Christian Church. He said his church records messages and then releases them on Sunday.

“Preaching is, in many ways, a dialogical act. It is helpful when you are preaching to see the responses people are giving on their faces, to be able to be encouraged by a sense of understanding you see as the word of God is being able to be settled on their hearts and minds,” Ritchie said. “You don’t have that security blanket when you are preaching to a camera. It’s a great act of vulnerability and a great act of faith, trusting that the word of God is sufficient to be more powerful than our personality...”

But two churches are using this Easter Sunday to come together and host a combined service at the Tascosa Drive-In Theater, located at 1999 Dumas Dr. At 9 a.m. Sunday, Trinity Lutheran and Prince of Peace Lutheran will be preaching to attendees sitting in their cars. Brian Hesse, the senior pastor at Trinity Lutheran, said they borrowed the idea from a pastor in south Texas who was hosting a similar event.

Hesse said four pastors from the churches will officiate Sunday’s service from a flatbed trailer in front of the screen at the drive-in. Attendees will be able to tune their FM radios to the theater’s frequency and hear the message being shared live, which is a unique opportunity.

“It seemed like a perfect opportunity, seeing as how separated everyone is; it is important to see if we could do anything to bring people together, even if it is just a collection of people staying in their cars,” Hesse said. “People want to be in church on Easter, and because people want to be in church on Easter, we didn’t want to cancel Easter. We certainly could have done the online thing, but we wanted to see what we could do to bring people together.”

But in whatever way, or wherever churches are celebrating the holiday, officials believe the message of the resurrection is still important to take to heart, especially through this pandemic.

Ritchie said the day brings a sense of hope, even for today due to the pandemic.

“Easter is about life coming from death. It’s about light shining in the darkness,” Ritchie said. “It’s about a suffering that leads to a greater redemption than we could ever imagine. That is a message of hope. It is a message that has changed the course of human history and a message that is uniquely pertinent in this time because it is a time of darkness. It is a time of great sorrow and lamentation, but I do have hope that the sun will rise. I do have hope that the truth of resurrection shows that there are better days to come.”

Witcher hopes this pandemic will open up the hearts of people and have the opportunity to stop and refocus on what is important in life. Through this time, Witcher said he thinks people will realize how important it is to gather together and share community with one another.

Easter represents the pillars of the Christian faith, Attaway said. But because of the church buildings being closed, this Easter shows Attaway something different.

“Even if these buildings are closed, the church is alive and well,” he said. “It is a wonderful reminder to me that the church around the world is united in Jesus Christ. The fact that we are not meeting on site, actually, in a way, draws my attention to that even more and makes me more grateful.”