Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Sunday evening structure fire at an abandoned building located at 508 N. Taylor.

According to a news release, the fire department arrived on the scene at 10:42 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the structure. It took seven units from the department to bring the fire under control by 11:18 p.m. due to the conditions of the fire and the structure being abandoned.

The damage to the building was estimated at $50,000, according to the release. No injuries were reported at the incident.

The cause of the fire was undetermined by the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the release. But officials stated it was most likely caused by vagrants illegally occupying the building.

“It is unlawful to occupy abandoned homes or buildings without authorization from the owner of the property,” the release read. “Additionally, these types of incidents create elevated dangers to citizens, adjacent properties and our firefighters. It is important for property owners to secure unoccupied structures in an effort to prevent vagrants from entering.”

Officials with the fire department stated in the release taht if anyone needs to report unlawful occupancy of any abandoned structure to contact the Amarillo Police Department or the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office.