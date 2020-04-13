By Bulletin Staff

On Sunday, April 12, and Monday, April 13, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received a total of 12 negative test results and one positive result, making a total of 11 COVID-19 cases in Brown County, according to a news release from the department.

Case number 11 is a resident of the same nursing home in Brownwood as cases six through 10. The patient is not hospitalized, neither are cases seven through 10, the release states.

On Sunday, the Health Department was notified that the sixth COVID-19 patient from Brown County died at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. The patient had tested positive on April 4.

With the passing of a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Department made an inquiry to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) on whether the case should be characterized as a COVID-19-related death. The regional office for DSHS advised that a death should be reported as a COVID-19 related death if the patient had tested positive and had not made a full recovery.

Since the patient had not fully recovered by DSHS guidelines, the Health Department is reporting the recent case as the first COVID-19 related death in the community.

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County:

157 tested

132 negative

14 pending (have not received results)

11 positive cases

5 recovered

1 death

Results are updated daily at www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health

The Brown County Health Department has set up two hotline numbers for questions about COVID-19. The numbers are (325) 642-2635 or (325) 430-5933. Calls are taken from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A health department employee will answer questions and may perform a health screening over the phone. Should you need higher level of care, they will direct you. The purpose of phone screenings is to reduce the congestion in local medical facilities and allow social distancing. Please be patient if you are not directly connected, we will answer calls in the order they are received. If you are planning on going to a physician, call before arrival.

The city of Brownwood, Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Texas Department of State and Health Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are closely working together to provide the community with the best health practices.

The city of Brownwood has set up www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health as an online portal with up to date information regarding the confirmed COVID-19 cases, and additional preventative measures. Additional information will be posted to www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health as it becomes available.