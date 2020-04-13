The Brownwood-Brown County Child Welfare Board continues to emphasize that April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month.

Due to Covid 19, many of the usual activities have been modified.

“Raindrops” for the Rainbow Room will be available at Sliger’s on Coggin Ave., Trans Texas Tire, Innovative Spa, or from a board member for one dollar donation each (or more if one wishes). The Rainbow Room is stocked with clothing and other necessities for foster children who are removed from dangerous situations.

Other activities include encouraging everyone to wear a blue shirt each Friday in April to increase awareness of child abuse and neglect; April 22, 2020 has been nationally designated as “Tie One” Day where everyone, regardless of staying at home or working, is encouraged to wear a tie (signifying support for child abuse prevention). Another activity is for those who choose to participate may paint their fingernails and/or toenails blue, to show support for child abuse prevention. Men are encouraged to paint one nail blue.

The board has placed Pinwheels for Prevention and signs throughout the area, calling attention to this great need. Weakley Watson Ace Hardware is conducting a Round It Up project, where customers may choose to round the purchase costs up to the nearest dollar with change going to the children’s needs. One may make additional donation on the key pad. If one suspects child abuse or neglect, it is the law to report it.

The child abuse prevention hotline is 1-800-252-5400 or call local law enforcement agencies. Failure to report suspected child abuse or neglect is punishable by imprisonment and/or fines. For more information, one may call (325) 642-1409.