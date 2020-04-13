Two Brownwood men remained jailed Monday in unrelated cases in connection with sheriff’s deputies’ methamphetamine seizures last week that totaled 53 grams.

James Bilbrey, 40, was booked April 9 into the Brown County Jail on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and on a parole warrant, jail records state.

Charles Caldwell, 33, was booked April 8 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and on two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bilbrey arrest

According to a report by deputy Mason Fabbiani, released Monday:

Fabbiani and narcotics detective Carlyle Gover saw Bilbrey on Waco Street in Brownwood the evening of April 9. The deputies had learned Bilbrey had a parole warrant.

Bilbrey, who was standing next to a pickup, leaned underneath the pickup’s open hood. Bilbrey was taken into custody and told Gover a scale in the pickup’s cab was used for weighing marijuana, Fabbiani’s report states.

After a probable cause search, Gover and deputy Marvin Simpson found two baggies inside the pickup’s hood area. The baggies contained a total of 13 grams of methamphetamine, Fabianni’s report states.

Caldwell arrest

According to a report by Gover:

Gover obtained a search and arrest warrant for Caldwell on April 8. Deputies and Brownwood police served the warrant at a residence on Brooks Avenue in Brownwood.

Deputies located Caldwell and another person in Caldwell’s bedroom. Deputies searched the bedroom and seized 40 grams of methamphetamine and several items of paraphernalia, as well as $2,810 in cash, Gover’s report states. Deputies also located two handguns.

In addition to Caldwell, four others were arrested at the residence:

• Anna Simons, 32, the other person in Caldwell’s bedroom, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Heath Dozier, 36, was located in the yard and arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief.

• Jessica Gowin, 29, was located in another bedroom and arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Arthur Lopez, 33, who had a parole warrant, was found hiding under a trailer on the property.