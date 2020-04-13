25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Without yielding an inch of her country’s nuclear weapons program, Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto extracted a promise from President Clinton on Tuesday to ask Congress to relax a law that prohibits U.S. aid or military sales to Pakistan because it has not renounced nuclear weapons.

50 years ago:

A “growing practice” of letting the Texas Tech University administration “decide things” was questioned by Marshall Formby Saturday at a meeting of the Board of Regents.

75 years ago:

NOTICE: You’ll come nearer to finding “Nail, to hit on the head,” and the “Hammer to do it with” at “Your Farm Department Store.” - Hodges Bros. 1115 Avenue G.

100 years ago:

The Lubbock High School gave an excellent account of itself at the Lubbock County meet held at Shallowater last Saturday.