A multifaceted program brings the world of agriculture to young minds. It helps students grades 1-6 to see the world where their food is grown. And how farmers and ranchers touch their lives. Daily.

Lesson Plans

A roadmap of Texas agriculture. That details the crops. The livestock. And the people who grow them. That’s what you find in Texas Farm Bureau’s lesson plans for Ag in the Classroom.

Contact Educational Outreach at 254.751.2258 with questions regarding the lesson plans.

Free Virtual Resources

Connect with agriculture. Meet farmers and ranchers. And be ag smart!

Free resources and activities for parents and teachers alike. Use the virtual resources linked below at home or in the classroom.

• Beef Connection

• Corn Connection

• Cotton Connection

• Dairy Connection

In the section below, a video and guided activity are available to learn more about our food and Texas agriculture.

• Listen. Learn. Cook.

• Virtual Cotton Lesson

• Virtual Forestry Lesson

• Virtual Poultry Lesson

• Virtual Horse Lesson

• Virtual Dairy Lesson

• Farm Tour & Science Lesson

• We will list more videos here as they become available.

Curriculum Matrix

The Agriculture in the Classroom Curriculum Matrix gives teachers access to over 400 lessons that incorporate agriculture concepts across all subjects and grade levels. Matrix lessons are aligned to national standards, and Texas Farm Bureau will continually be aligning matrix lessons to TEKS standards beginning in 2020.

If you would like to access the activities visit the following link https://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/ag-in-the-classroom/#aitcfreeresources.

•••

UNDESIRABLE TREES AND SHRUBS

For the previous three weeks we have discussed selecting trees and shrubs to add to your yard/landscape. This final segment will cover the “undesirable” trees/shrubs. There are always “exceptions” and many of the trees/shrubs listed below will grow quite well in our area, but most have undesirable characteristics.

Bradford Pear – Short lived brittle, susceptible to fireblight

Chinese Tallow – Very invasive, birds, distribute seeds

Mullberry – Susceptible to popcorn disease, can cause allergic reactions, susceptible to leaf spot diseases, roots can damage sidewalks/house foundations, not drought tolerant

Cottonwood -Brittle, excessive limb breakage, can cause allergic reactions

Willows – Susceptible to cotton root rot disease, can cause allergic reactions

Mimosa – Susceptible to mimosa wilt, has problems with wood borers

Magnolia – Not suitable for alkaline soils, needs acidic soils, requires considerable water

Sweetgum – Needs acidic soils, requires considerable water

Flowering Dogwood – Needs acidic soils, considerable water

Ligustrum (Privets) – Susceptible to some leaf spot disease, scale insect problems, iron chlorosis

Euonymus- Scale insect problems

Pyracantha – Very susceptible to fireblight

Lantana – Can be toxic

Sycamore Tree – Very large tree, prone to anthrax tree disease, can cause allergic reaction

Arizona Ash – Susceptible to anthracnose disease, problems with wood borers

Afgan Pine – Disease susceptible

Hydrangea – Needs acidic soils

Pampasgrass – Can become invasive