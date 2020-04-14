Tuesday

Apr 14, 2020 at 1:13 PM


A multifaceted program brings the world of agriculture to young minds. It helps students grades 1-6 to see the world where their food is grown. And how farmers and ranchers touch their lives. Daily.


Lesson Plans


A roadmap of Texas agriculture. That details the crops. The livestock. And the people who grow them. That’s what you find in Texas Farm Bureau’s lesson plans for Ag in the Classroom.


Contact Educational Outreach at 254.751.2258 with questions regarding the lesson plans.


Free Virtual Resources


Connect with agriculture. Meet farmers and ranchers. And be ag smart!


Free resources and activities for parents and teachers alike. Use the virtual resources linked below at home or in the classroom.


• Beef Connection


• Corn Connection


• Cotton Connection


• Dairy Connection


In the section below, a video and guided activity are available to learn more about our food and Texas agriculture.


• Listen. Learn. Cook.


• Virtual Cotton Lesson


• Virtual Forestry Lesson


• Virtual Poultry Lesson


• Virtual Horse Lesson


• Virtual Dairy Lesson


• Farm Tour & Science Lesson


• We will list more videos here as they become available.


Curriculum Matrix


The Agriculture in the Classroom Curriculum Matrix gives teachers access to over 400 lessons that incorporate agriculture concepts across all subjects and grade levels. Matrix lessons are aligned to national standards, and Texas Farm Bureau will continually be aligning matrix lessons to TEKS standards beginning in 2020.


If you would like to access the activities visit the following link https://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/ag-in-the-classroom/#aitcfreeresources.


UNDESIRABLE TREES AND SHRUBS


For the previous three weeks we have discussed selecting trees and shrubs to add to your yard/landscape. This final segment will cover the “undesirable” trees/shrubs. There are always “exceptions” and many of the trees/shrubs listed below will grow quite well in our area, but most have undesirable characteristics.


Bradford Pear – Short lived brittle, susceptible to fireblight


Chinese Tallow – Very invasive, birds, distribute seeds


Mullberry – Susceptible to popcorn disease, can cause allergic reactions, susceptible to leaf spot diseases, roots can damage sidewalks/house foundations, not drought tolerant


Cottonwood -Brittle, excessive limb breakage, can cause allergic reactions


Willows – Susceptible to cotton root rot disease, can cause allergic reactions


Mimosa – Susceptible to mimosa wilt, has problems with wood borers


Magnolia – Not suitable for alkaline soils, needs acidic soils, requires considerable water


Sweetgum – Needs acidic soils, requires considerable water


Flowering Dogwood – Needs acidic soils, considerable water


Ligustrum (Privets) – Susceptible to some leaf spot disease, scale insect problems, iron chlorosis


Euonymus- Scale insect problems


Pyracantha – Very susceptible to fireblight


Lantana – Can be toxic


Sycamore Tree – Very large tree, prone to anthrax tree disease, can cause allergic reaction


Arizona Ash – Susceptible to anthracnose disease, problems with wood borers


Afgan Pine – Disease susceptible


Hydrangea – Needs acidic soils


Pampasgrass – Can become invasive