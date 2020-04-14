Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting a Texas Sheep and Goat Youth Ranchers Roundup June 1-5 in San Angelo. It is open to youth ages incoming 9th – 12th graders.

This will be a week full of opportunities for youth who are particularly interested in the sheep and goat side of the agricultural industry. They will introduce and expose youth to the business and entrepreneurial spirit engrained in the production and commercial aspects of our trade, provide insight into the Sheep Skillathon, which offers Scholarship opportunities to students throughout the year, such as the $10,000 scholarship awarded at the San Antonio Livestock Show Sheep Skillathon, and offer a chance for students to get involved in and exposed to additional 4-H competitions such as Food Challenge; and that’s just to name a few!

There will be endless hands-on activities and chances to engage with a multitude of industry professionals who are both passionate in the sheep and goat industry and our youth, not to mention it will be a week full of fun!

The application is online at https://sheepandgoatvalidation.tamu.edu/texas-sheep-and-goat-youth-ranchers-round-up/ and the deadline is April 17th.

BROWN COUNTY YOUTH FAIR CHECKS

The 4-H checks for the Brown County Youth Fair are available for you to pick up at the Brown County Extension Office. A thank you letter should be written to each buyer who contributed towards your project. Make sure that it is STAMPED and ADDRESSED as you will be responsible to mail these letters off.

Due to COVID-19 we are restricting face to face contact; therefore, we will have our drive through window available for check pick up. The window will be open from 8:30 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The drive-up window is located on the east side of the building (where Misty usually parks her vehicle) and the gates will be open so you can drive through and exit on Brown Street. Thank you for working with us during this time, as we are trying to make it as convenient as possible but still allowing everyone to remain safe.

30 DAY PHOTOGRAPHY CHALLENGE

Put your photography skills to the test. Review the challenge topic for the day and then take your best photos with whatever camera you have available. Keep it simple. Interpret the topic however you like, or research that type of photography online for ideas. The intent is to give youth some photography challenges during this time when most will still be sequestered at home. This is not a contest, but simply a personal challenge youth can compete on their own to hone their skills. There is a Texas 4-H Photography Project Facebook page and group you can follow at https://www.facebook.com/TX4Hphotography/ instructions and guidelines are outlined on the page.

CENTRAL TEXAS MASTER GARDENERS ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP

The Central Texas Master Gardeners Association is offering a $1000 scholarship to a 2020 high school graduate that is entering a program of higher education in a field of agriculture. The deadline to submit your application is April 15, 2020. If you are interested in applying, please contact the Extension Office.

4-H HORSE VALIDATION THROUGH MAY 1

Validation is required for showing at district or state horse shows, and its

purpose is to certify that ownership requirements have been met. The horse MUST be owned solely by the 4-H member, his/her parents (biological or stepparents), brother, sister, grandparents, or legal guardian. Horses under lease to, but not owned by any of the named persons, do NOT qualify. Horses owned in partnership or jointly with any person other than those previously listed do NOT meet ownership requirements. The horse validation process will be completed electronically using the 4-H Connect online management system.

All 4-H members who wish to show at the District Show or the State 4-H Horse Show will be REQUIRED to validate their horse(s) on the 4-H Connect system. Horse validation is completed for EACH HORSE and will cover all 4-H youth members in that family profile. When validating your horse(s) on 4-H Connect, you will select ONLY ONE 4-H youth member to conduct the validation under. Once a horse is validated, validation paid, and you begin registering for the District Horse Show, the validated horse(s) can be moved to the appropriate 4-H member(s) that will be exhibiting the horse in the show.

Validation will be open from March 1st to MAY 1st. Any horse validated before or after this date will NOT be accepted. An illustrated step-by-step instruction guide for families is available for download and reference on both the Texas 4-H website (http://texas4-h.tamu.edu/) and the Texas A&M University Department of Animal Science – Equine Science website (http://animalscience.tamu.edu/academics/equine/state-4h-show/). Validation cost for each horse is $10 from March 1– April 15. From April 16 – May 1 validation cost for each horse is $20. Credit Card will be the only acceptable form of payment. If you have any questions, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

The 2020 district horse show will be held in San Angelo, Texas on June 16.

HEALTHY TEXAS YOUTH AMBASSADORS

The Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Program is looking for teens that are motivated, excited, and ready to make a change in their community! This program is designed for high school age youth who have a passion for health and wellness. These youth will be trained at the regional level to become youth health experts who can motivate others to make a change in their lifestyle to improve their health. More importantly, these ambassadors will assist local county extension agents with program efforts, project activities, and much more!

Who’s Eligible?

Youth do not have to be current 4-H members, but must be willing to join 4-H.

Eligibility requirements include:

• Be in at least the 9th grade at beginning of the 2020-2021 school year

• Submit completed application to the local county extension office by May 1, 2020

• Have an interest and passion to serve others in the area of health education which includes nutrition, physical activity, passenger safety, and safe environments!

What does the program entail?

After youth are accepted to the local program, they must fulfill the following obligations:

• Complete and report 40* hours of leadership, program efforts, or community service annually. *This is a reduction in previous hours to be consistent with other ambassador programs.

• Attend a Regional Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Summit in a location nearest to them.

• Attend face-to-face and online trainings

• Remain academically eligible.

• Must agree to the obligations and requirements outlined in the HT Youth Ambassador Handbook.

• Ambassadorship is a 12-month commitment, beginning June 2020. Ambassadors who fulfill the minimum (40) hours of service will be invited to reapply for the following year. New and returning ambassadors MUST complete a new application annually.

• To meet all commitments for which the Ambassador volunteers and to complete those commitments with excellence.

What is the cost?

Currently, there is no application fee for this program; however, selected ambassadors will be required to pay the estimated registration fee of $75-$100 for the regional Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Summit.

Deadline to apply is May 1. For more information contact the Extension Office.