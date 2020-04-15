The Pflugerville City Council stopped short on Tuesday on ordering landlords to halt home evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Though a Travis County order is in place that prohibits eviction hearings until May 8, Councilman Omar Peña called for discussing the matter since the council has only two meetings until the county order expires.

The county order issued Friday prohibits evictions unless a tenant or a member of their household is conducting criminal activity or poses an “an imminent threat” to the property owner, property employees or tenants.

Council members had differing views on whether a city order halting evictions would be prudent.

Council Member Rudy Metayer said he has heard from citizens that some landlords have threatened tenants with eviction despite the county order. But Council Member Jeff Marsh cautioned that a city order halting evictions could have a collateral effect on property owners and managers.

“I think the law in place, as it is, is very burdensome to the property owner when it comes to the eviction process,” Marsh said. “I don’t know if at this time we need to start discussing this.”

Marsh added many property owners are choosing not to evict tenants who are missing payments.

“I think we fail to give (property owners) credit in this situation and we contribute malice to them,” he said. “I think they’re working with their tenants as much as possible.”

Council Member Mike Heath agreed, saying the council should consider balancing relief for property owners. “There’s very little relief on that side of the equation,” he said.

Metayer said the best guidance for the council to offer is encouraging tenants and property owners to find solutions.

Mayor Victor Gonzales, who with Peña requested the agenda item, said the council needs to weigh economic conditions and the transition back to employment to help both tenants and property owners.

“We need to monitor this and evaluate where things are going and where we are as a community,” he said.