Democrat Wendy Davis continues to outpace U.S. Rep. Chip Roy in her bid to unseat the first-term Republican from Hays County.

According to her first-quarter filing with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday, Davis raised $1.2 million in the first three months of 2020, and has $2 million in her campaign account as of the end of March.

Roy raised $456,000 in the first quarter of the year and had $1.5 million in cash on hand.

Davis, a former state senator and one-time Democratic gubernatorial candidate who won the Democratic nomination in March without a runoff, has set the pace in fundraising throughout the campaign. But unlike after past campaign finance filings, when she touted her fundraising numbers, Davis did not issue any kind of statement amid the more somber atmosphere of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roy’s campaign had announced its fundraising total last week with a statement from campaign manager Nathaniel McDaniel presenting Roy as the candidate who had eschewed politics amid the pandemic.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the tremendous outpouring of support for the Texas Hill Country's congressman, Chip Roy," McDaniel said. "Despite suspending fundraising and campaign activity for nearly all of March, the people of TX-21 helped put together an impressive haul of over $450,000 raised in the first two months of 2020 because in Rep. Roy, Central Texans see a leader who has no interest in partisan politics, and who wants to fight on behalf of the people of TX-21."

"As our nation combats unprecedented health and economic crises, Rep. Roy fought to deliver relief for the people of the Texas Hill Country," McDaniel said. " On the other hand, Wendy Davis' campaign refused to halt fundraising for even one moment and continued their partisan sniping and political fundraising, including using the pandemic for fundraising purposes, at a time when Texans could least afford it. TX-21 deserves better, and that's why they're rallying behind Chip Roy."

The 21st Congressional District stretches from Austin to San Antonio and encompasses six Hill Country counties. It’s long been represented by a Republican, but Roy narrowly won two years ago against political novice Joseph Kopser.