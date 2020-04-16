Mike Siegel holds a 2-to-1 cash advantage over Democratic rival Pritesh Gandhi in the Democratic runoff in the 10th Congressional District.

But the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, has eight times more money in the bank than Siegel, a war chest that he, unlike the Democrats, can direct entirely toward the fall campaign.

McCaul, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, is seeking his ninth term. He got a scare in 2018 when Siegel overcame a huge fundraising disadvantage to come within 4.3% of defeating McCaul. Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, edged U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, by two tenths of a percentage point in the district, which stretches from western Travis County to the Houston suburbs.

In the first three months of the year, McCaul’s campaign committee received $218,826 in contributions, as well as $98,543 in money raised and transferred by two other campaign committees — $86,779 from the Team McCaul Texas Victory Committee, and $11,776 from Take Back the House, a Republican joint fundraising committee.

At the end of March, McCaul had just over $1 million in the bank.

Siegel, an Austin attorney, raised $212,344 in the first quarter and had $125,465 in cash on hand.

Gandhi, an Austin physician, raised $225,770 during the period and had $62,950 in cash on hand.

Siegel led Gandhi 44% to 33.1% in the March 3 primary.

The runoff, originally scheduled for May 26, was pushed back to July 14 by Gov. Greg Abbott because of the coronavirus pandemic.