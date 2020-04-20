A fifth person in Williamson County has died from coronavirus, County Judge Bill Gravell announced Monday.

However, he said that no county or city employees — including first responders — and no nursing home residents in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

Gravell also said only one resident in Sun City, a retirement community of about 15,000 people in Georgetown, has tested positive, and that no inmates at the Williamson County Jail have tested positive.

The county did not provide information on how many tests have been given. According to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the tests are only given to those who show symptoms.

The coronavirus death reported Monday was the first in the county since April 7.

"For the relatives of the five lost loved ones, this is a nightmare they have to live with," Gravell said. "My thoughts and prayers go out to their families and their loss."

The county reported one new case Monday for a total of 156. It also had 11 people hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus cases, including six people in intensive care and four on ventilators, Gravell said.

That was the lowest total of new cases reported in a single day in the past week. Twelve new cases were reported Thursday.

Williamson County and the Williamson County and Cities Health District are focusing on starting local testing sites for residents, the judge said. He did not provide any details about how long it would take to get the sites running.

"If we can test people and discover where the virus is, then we can have them self-quarantine in a way that helps others," Gravell said.

He said the county’s health district has identified clusters of coronavirus in the county but he declined to say where they were.

"I’m not sure it’s wise I do that," he said, "as it would identify a certain group of people and I wouldn’t want to put anyone in a negative light.

"I would tell you that other than a group who were traveling, there are some residences where we have two or more folks that have tested positive," he said.

Williamson County has paid $112,500 to the American Institute of Toxicology for testing kits for first responders, county and city employees, nursing home residents and jail inmates, said Connie Odom, a county spokeswoman.

The company also provided 500 tests the county for free for nursing homes, Gravell said.

In addition, Williamson County District Judge Donna King is leading a team in making cloth masks that first responders, nursing home residents and county employees can use.

By Thursday, the team had made 1,700 masks, according to a county news release. The volunteers include 140 people at Celebration Church in Georgetown.

Stony Point High School engineering teacher Travis Claypool, one of the Celebration Church volunteers, is using his own high-power laser cutter to cut eight masks a minute, the release said.

Other volunteers include 250 Sun City residents whose goal is to make 2,000 masks per week.

Reid’s Cleaners and Laundry is providing free dry cleaning for the masks the volunteers are making.

