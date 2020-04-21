During Monday’s meeting of the county commissioners, the court heard from Sheriff Vance Hill, who asked for approval to spend roughly $50,000 for an updated surveillance system for the county jail.

“We have been slowly upgrading the (surveillance) system,” Hill said. “Last week, the old analog system went out of service and the current company was going to charge an ungodly amount to fix the hard drive.”

Hill presented a proposal from Guardian, which includes replacing all analog cameras and adding six additional cameras. “This would give us coverage in places where we have never had it before,” Hill explained. “This would mean all we would be lacking is some outside coverage.”

The new system would more than double the amount of cameras in the facility. “I would pay for this from the inmate telephone fund,” Hill said. “I have plenty of money in that account to cover the expense. This will not cost the taxpayers a dime.”

Minus Precinct 4 Commissioner Larry Traweek who was absent, the court unanimously approved the $53,887.40 expenditure request. The contract will include the running of cables and installation of several hard drives.

The court also approved Hill’s request to promote Jose Rodriguez to the criminal investigation division and to accept a total of $130 in donations. Hill reported there are currently 138 inmates housed at the Brown County Jail, with six of those being contracted from other counties.

Brown County/Brownwood Health Department Administrator Lisa Dick told the court that currently, requests for COVID-19 tests are down, while the availability for tests are up. Dick also stated several in Brown County who have been diagnosed are doing “very well. We believe they are going to be completely recovered soon,” Dick said.

In other business, the court:

• Took no action regarding a burn ban, despite a small fire in Precinct 2 reported by Commissioner Joel Kelton. No action being taken means there is no burn ban in the county.