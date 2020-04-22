



H-E-B is extending its hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at stores across Texas beginning Monday.

“With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices,” the grocery store chain said in a news release.

Most H-E-B pharmacies will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and their normal weekend hours.

The extended hours come with many store areas reopening, including the bakery, deli and floral departments. Limits on certain purchases will also ease.

H-E-B, along with other grocery stores, have implemented safety measures for shoppers and staff during the coronavirus pandemic. Managers at each store are trained to ensure sanitation and social distancing are upheld, and all staff interacting with customers must wear protective masks.

Additional protective measures include Plexiglass partitions at all checkstands, metered entry into stores, crowd control guidelines to manage customer traffic, deep cleaning and sanitizing of stores and hard surfaces as well as fuel stations throughout the day, and contactless H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery to limit direct interaction, according to the news release.

