Brownwood Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is pleased to announce that Luke Chambless, MD has been recognized as the Physician of the 1st Quarter 2020.

Dr. Chambless is a Radiologist with Rad Partners and provides onsite radiology services for BRMC Imaging Services.

Dr. Luke Chambless was nominated for his dedication to the radiology staff and to patients. He has performed many duties to help with the flow of patient care. He has offered to help transport patients, move patients from beds to stretchers, and has assisted in the preparation of many procedures. He continues to provide services with a smile and has a great bedside manner with his patients. Brownwood Regional Medical Center is lucky to have him as part of our team.

Dr. Chambless received his doctorate of medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. He completed his Internship and Residency at Texas A&M – Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple, Texas and did a fellowship at Duke University.