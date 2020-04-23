How best to grade middle school students has delayed a change to the grading policy for Lake Travis schools. The district proposed assigning grades to all students from third to 12th grade with varied regulations for each grade level.

The school board was expected to approve changes to the district’s grading policy April 15 to align with the transition to remote learning. The district moved to online learning March 26 after campuses were closed to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus. Campuses will remain closed for the remainder of the year, officials announced Friday.

Districts across the state have adjusted grading policies and grade point average calculations in light of the transition to online learning. Leander and Austin schools have implemented a pass or incomplete policy for student grades. Eanes will assign grades to students, which varies across each grade level.

Elizabeth Deterra, assistant superintendent of Learning and Teaching Services for Lake Travis schools, presented the proposed grading guideline changes to the school board Wednesday night, saying a group of campus principals and instructional leaders helped weigh in on the changes.

The amended policy proposed that students from prekindergarten to second grade receive a skills-based report card. Teachers will collect anecdotal evidence of learning from students through online submissions, such as videos and assignments, to assign progress remarks.

Third through fifth grade students are proposed to receive one grade per week per subject area from online learning assignments. If students participate in online learning and demonstrate mastery with at least a 70 on their graded assignments, they will be given 100 for the final fourth grading period. If they do not complete work or participate online, they will receive a 70 for the final fourth grading period, Deterra said.

Second-semester grades for each core subject will be calculated by averaging the student’s third grading period and the 100 or 70 earned in the fourth grading period. No grades will be recorded for electives. An “E” will appear on report cards in those areas.

But there seemed to be an impasse with the staff’s proposal for a similar grading system for students in sixth to eighth grade.

If students participate online and demonstrate mastery of at least a 70 on their graded assignments in a course, they will be given a 100 for the final fourth grading period for that course. If they do not complete work that demonstrates mastery, they will receive an incomplete until the work is completed during the upcoming summer school session, Deterra said.

Board Member Bob Dorsett Jr feared that policy would allow some kids to “check out” early and lose interest in learning. Board Member Jessica Putonti shared a similar sentiment, adding that this policy would set an example for future changes should the district need to continue remote learning in the fall.

“We are setting a precedent,” she said. “We need to let kids know, whether they are at home distance learning or at school, you still have to be productive. I feel strongly that we should let these middle school students have the grades they've worked for."

Deterra said based on feedback from middle school campus leaders, those students are sometimes in environments they cannot control and teachers did not want to penalize students for not having access to technology, WiFi or other things they would normally have at school. She said for students who are struggling, it is important to keep them engaged so teachers were working to keep all students learning.

“The work teachers designed for students is meant to be meaningful and not busy work,” Deterra said.

High school students will receive limited assignments and grades for each course that will count toward the final grade. Spring semester averages will not be calculated into the class ranking system for ninth to 11th graders. Student transcripts will be updated with earned grades and credits.

Earned grades and credits for the spring semester will be entered on the transcript as normal, but since the weighted grade point average will not be recalculated for class ranking, students will not see their weighted grade point average change on the transcript.

Policy changes were not needed for graduating seniors. Per district policy, final class rank and GPA are calculated at the end of the fall semester and are already set.

Some parents felt that not calculating grades or grade point averages for high school students, it does not give them a chance to improve their overall average and class rank, which penalizes them and could affect their chances for college admissions.

Dorsett suggested giving students the option to keep their grade and have it calculated into their GPA and ranking or choose to make it a pass or fail, which counts as a 70 for some colleges. But Lake Travis High School Principal Gordon Butler said it would “be risky to do that accurately.”

The board felt the policy changes for elementary students and ninth to 11th graders was fair, but could not come to an agreement on the changes for middle school students, postponing changes to the grading policy. The policy will be approved for all grade levels at once.

Board Member William Beard reminded the board that this is not home schooling, this is crisis schools.

“Middle school grades are not looked at for college admissions,” he said. “I am not saying they’re not important, but because of the varieties of environments some are in, do we really want to impact middle schoolers' grades this way?”

The board postponed a decision on the policy until it can gather more information on the impacts to middle school students. The board does not meet again until May, but could call for a special meeting to decide.

The district also announced plans for graduation. Butler said the district will hold a virtual graduation for students May 22 and then an in-person ceremony Aug. 1 before students leave for college.