On Sunday, April 26, 2020, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received results from a local nursing home’s private testing of their residents. There were 31 negative test results and 11 positive test results. One of the positive test results was from a resident who passed away over the weekend. The death has been confirmed to be related to COVID-19. A second nursing home resident passed away over the weekend. The second death is currently under medical review. There are no nursing home residents hospitalized currently.

The total COVID-19 cases in Brown County is now 28.

The nursing home with positive cases has also tested their employees through a private lab. The test results for the employees are not reflected in the total number of pending tests below, as they were not available at the time of this press release.

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County:

248 Tested

211 Negative

9 Pending (7 public/2 private)

28 Positive Cases

11 Recovered

2 Death

Results are updated daily at www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health

Brown County Health Department has set up two hotline numbers for questions about COVID-19. The numbers are 325.642.2635 or 325.430.5933. Calls are taken from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. A health department employee will answer questions and may perform a health screening over the phone. Should you need higher level of care, they will direct you. The purpose of phone screenings is to reduce the congestion in our medical facilities and allow social distancing. Please be patient if you are not directly connected, we will answer calls in the order they are received. If you are planning on going to a physician, please call before arrival.

The City of Brownwood, Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Texas Department of State and Health Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are closely working together to provide the community with the best health practices.

The City of Brownwood has set up www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health as an online portal with up to date information regarding the confirmed COVID-19 cases, and additional preventative measures