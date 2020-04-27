Grayson County commissioners Tuesday will discuss continuing the practice of allowing the GC Sheriff’s Office to provide security at Lake Texoma during the warmer months of the year.

An item on the court’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting says that commissioners will consider a contract that would allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reimburse the county for the expenses involved in that protection. The price listed on the contract is $103,844.

The meeting will take place at the Grayson County Courthouse at 10 a.m. and people can attend via computer by following directions found at https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/co.virtualcc.