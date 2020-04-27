Alexa Schoolcraft's ceramic art work received a Gold Seal distinguished rating at the State TAEA Visual Arts Scholastic Event on April 24.

Of all the work that advanced to the state competition from the Region 15 Area event held in February, Schoolcraft's piece is the only one to receive this highest honor.

Schoolcraft’s 3D piece titled "Dropped Call" will be part of an exhibition that will travel to different events around Texas over the next year.

According to Schoolcraft, "‘Dropped Call’ is intended to represent the lack of communication in today’s society.

"Just as pay phones have become broken, rundown, or flat out gone due to age and disuse, I feel that the same will happen to the world if we continue to ignore the importance of communication," Schoolcraft said.