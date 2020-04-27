United States Marshals, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and Alice Police Department arrested two teenagers Sunday at a residence on the 1700 block of Cameron Street.

Joseph Gonzalez, 17, and Jesse Miguel Munoz, 18, are accused of murdering a 41-year-old man in Corpus Christi on March 7, according to Corpus Christi Senior Officer Travis Pace.

The murder occurred on McArdle Road near Dodd Drive.

Gonzalez and Munoz were booked into the Jim Wells County jail on murder charges. They were given $1 million bond each.