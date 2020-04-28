Brown County had 34 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the City of Brownwood.

The press release follows:

On Monday April 27, 2020, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 62 total test results. There are 56 total negative test results; 49 are employees of the nursing home and 7 are from the general public. There are 6 positive test results, all nursing home employees. The employees who tested positive have been quarantined. The Health Department is performing case investigations and contact tracing for each positive case.

The health department received four negative test results Tuesday.

There are 13 pending tests with private labs.

A nursing home resident passed away over the weekend, and after medical review, the death is confirmed to be related to COVID-19.

The total COVID-19 cases in Brown County is now 34 and 3 deaths.

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County:

318 Tested

271 Negative

13 Pending

34 Positive Cases

11 Recovered

3 Death

Brown County Health Department has set up two hotline numbers for questions about COVID-19. The numbers are 325.642.2635 or 325.430.5933. Calls are taken from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. A health department employee will answer questions and may perform a health screening over the phone. Should you need higher level of care, they will direct you. The purpose of phone screenings is to reduce the congestion in our medical facilities and allow social distancing. Please be patient if you are not directly connected, we will answer calls in the order they are received. If you are planning on going to a physician, please call before arrival.

The City of Brownwood, Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Texas Department of State and Health Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are closely working together to provide the community with the best health practices.

The City of Brownwood has set up www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health as an online portal with up to date information regarding the confirmed COVID-19 cases, and additional preventative measures.