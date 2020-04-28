Drag racing, an assault with a box cutter and abusive 9-1-1 calls were among recent incidents leading to arrests in Brownwood.

According to Brownwood police and Brown County Jail reports:

Drag racing

Luis Ortiz, 17, of Brownwood was booked Sunday into the Brown County Jail on charges of racing on a highway/drag racing, possession of a controlled substance and DUI minor.

At 11 p.m. Sunday, Cpl. Sky Self was parked in the 2900 block of Austin Avenue, observing traffic.

Self heard what he believed to be two vehicles revving engines greatly as if about to race southbound on Austin Avenue.

Self saw a pickup and Camaro traveling side-by-side in the southbound lanes of Austin Avenue. Both appeared to be accelerating against each other as if a race had begun.

Self got behind the vehicles and saw the truck slow down

considerably, while the Camaro continued to accelerate at a speed approaching 80 mph. The sedan eventually stopped in the area of Austin Avenue and English Street.

The driver told Self he was racing his Camaro with the pickup. It was also noted the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassed ove’ as if under the influence.

The driver admitted to having smoked, and to possessing, a vape

pen containing a liquid THC (marijuana) substance. The driver said he the vape pen inside his underwear. The pen was located and appeared to contain the THC substance.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Brown County Jail.

Abusive 9-1-1, DWI, assault

Trevor Davidson, 25, of Brownwood was booked Monday into the Brown County Jail on charges of abusive call to 9-1-1, assault and DWI.

Officers were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of North Main for an assault call.

Witnesses pointed officers to a male who was walking toward the old Stokes building, which has only three walls and no roof. A pickup with a flat tire was parked inside the abandoned building.

Officer James Wells spoke with the male, who was unsteady on his feet and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

The male said he and his girlfriend were arguing after leaving WalMart. While driving on Main Street he accidentally struck the curb, popping his passenger side tire, the male told Wells.

Based on the information provided and observations made, the male was arrested on charges of DWI and assault.

The male was transported to the Brown County Jail, where it was discovered he had earlier phoned 9-1-1 nine times, cursing communications officers.

These phone calls were harassing and aggressive, and officers returned to the jail and charged the male with abuse of 9-1-1.

Reckless driving

Antwan Mason, 38, of Brownwood was booked Monday into the Brown County Jail on charges of reckless driving and DWI with child under 15.

At 4:15 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to 1000 block of West Commerce on a reckless driver call.

Cpl. Brandon Johnson saw the suspect vehicle cross lanes of traffic without signaling, and also saw the driver run a stop sign. Johnson made a traffic stop in the area of Cordell and Beaver.

The vehicle was also occupied by a 13-year-old juvenile.

Johnson administered a field sobriety test and arrested the driver.

Box cutter assault

Jennifer Ramsey, 44, of Brownwood was booked into the Brown County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Avenue I on an assault call. The initial caller indicated someone was possibly stabbed.

Officers arrived to find a large crowd present, and a young male juvenile was located with a severe laceration to his left hand.

Officers were able to calm the group and learned an argument in a home between two females had turned physical.

The female who was deemed the aggressor was escorted out of the home and a crowd formed around her. The female then pulled out a box cutter and began swinging it in the air, ultimately striking the male juvenile.

The female was able to leave the scene, and officers located and arrested her in the

1200 block of Austin Avenue.