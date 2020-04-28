Go from no activity or low activity and keep going!

Want to establish the habit of regular physical activity? Join Brown County for Walk Across Texas for free.

Gather a team of eight family, friends, coworkers, classmates … and get walking (or doing any type of physical activity – dancing around your house, container gardening, walking the dog, lifting can goods or weights, climbing stairs at your apartment or house, doing exercises in your wheelchair, bike riding, swimming, jogging etc.). Then see if your team can walk the VIRTUAL 832 miles across Texas.

Walk Across Texas is an eight- week program to help people of all ages support one another to establish the habit of regular physical activity. You will simply log your individual physical activity miles each week as your team works to reach the goal of 832 miles in eight weeks! Brown County — Walk Across Texas! will take place from May 4 through June 26.

Just do it!

You can get registered online at https://howdyhealth.org

Registration Deadline is May 11.

This event is open to the public, all ages welcome.

Need more information? Contact Wendy Hamilton, wendy.hamilton@ag.tamu.edu

Facebook : Brown County Better Living for Texans www.facebook.com/BrownCountyBLT

http://walkacrosstexas.tamu.edu