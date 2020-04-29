Four local agencies will receive funds for COVID relief thanks to a grant awarded to the Brown County United Way, which will match the grant with its own funds.

The $2,600 Truist Financial Corp. grant, combined with the local United Way match, puts the total at $5,200. Karen Lynch, executive director of the Brown County United Way, said the agencies receiving the funds are:

• Salvation Army — $2,000. The funds will help cover the costs of the high number of meals the agency is serving.

• Brown County Home Solutions — $2,000 to help with payments for direct aid.

• Community Connections of Central Texas (formerly the Family Services Center) — $600 to help with additional cleaning supplies.

• Early Childhood Intervention — $564 to help pay for iPads for tele-learning.

“It was not something we asked for,” Lynch said of the Truist grant. “It was an absolute surprise.”

Lynch said the United Way asked its partnering agencies to apply if they incurred additional expenses due to COVID.

The grant is part of Truist’s $25 million philanthropic pledge, announced in March to support basic needs, medical supplies and financial hardship relief due to COVID-19, a press release states.

“We are glad to support the Brown County United Way and its partner agencies during this difficult time,” Bill Toomey, Houston and Central Texas regional president for Truist, said in the press release. “Our purpose at Truist is to inspire and build better lives and communities. One way we’re doing that is by partnering with organizations like the Brown County United Way to help meet basic needs during this crisis.”

Truist, headquartered in North Carolina, offers a variety of services and is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the United States.