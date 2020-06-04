Girls Overall MVP – Ciara Johnston (Stephenville)
Offensive MVP – Gracie Bales (Stephenville)
Midfielder MVP – Beatris Chavarria (Stephenville)
Defensive MVP – Courtney Langley (Stephenville)
Goalkeeper MVP – Madison Wyly (Stephenville)
Offensive Newcomer – Tori Cameron (Stephenville)
Defensive Newcomer – Shawna Morrow (Stephenville)
First-Team All District Claire Choate (Stephenville), Haleigh Beam (Stephenville), Jimena Espinoza (Stephenville), Brinkley Harlow (Stephenville), Hannah Seaton (Mineral Wells), Alexia Rodriguez (Mineral Wells), Aleyia Cotton (Brownwood), Dusty Van Huss (Brownwood), Landry Walker (Brownwood)
Second-Team All District Daisy Richards (Stephenville), Cheney Carrillo (Stephenville), Bailie Atchley (Stephenville), Abby Harrison (Stephenville), Alayna GuiLerrez (Mineral Wells), Emily Guzman (Mineral Wells) Hannah Allgood (Brownwood) WaHs Jones (Brownwood) Attaleigh Constancio (Brownwood)
Honorable Mention Brook Langford (Stephenville), Autumn Seemann (Stephenville), Jessie Ishmael (Mineral Wells), Karime Betancourt (Mineral Wells), Wendy Ramirez (Mineral Wells), Zailey Hunt (Mineral Wells), Ibis Alvarado (Brownwood), Priscilla Sanchez (Brownwood), Brileigh Price (Brownwood), Celeste Satibanez (Mineral Wells). Allee Elder (Mineral Wells)
Boys Overall MVP – Jorge Gallegos (Stephenville)
Offensive MVP – JJ Saldana (Stephenville)
Midfielder MVP – Julian Avila (Mineral Wells)
Defensive MVP – Eduardo Campos (Stephenville)
Goalkeeper MVP – Miguel Hidalgo (Mineral Wells)
Offensive Newcomer – Anferny Moreno (Stephenville)
Defensive Newcomer – Caleb Nelson (Brownwood)
First-Team All District Miguel Moreno (Stephenville), Parker Plaxco (Stephenville), Julian Tamayo (Stephenville), Andrew Kitchens (Stephenville), Cameron Phipps (Brownwood), Unai Rived (Brownwood), Diego Andrade (Mineral Wells), Cristian Narvaez, (Mineral Wells), Keagan Green (Mineral Wells)
Second-Team All District Taylor Hefner (Stephenville), Cody Miller (Stephenville), Paden Benham (Stephenville), Jorge Castro (Stephenville), Tony Valenciano (Brownwood), Blake Brasher (Brownwood), Cristian Rodriguez (Mineral Wells), Jared Valle (Mineral Wells), Micah Gray (Mineral Wells)
Honorable Mention Juan Guevara (Stephenville), Alfonso Moreno (Stephenville), John Binkley (Stephenville), Hayden Hoelscher (Stephenville), Mitchell Pack (Stephenville), Emmanuel Fraga (Stephenville), Hunter Glass (Brownwood), Tanner Roberts (Brownwood), Zach Strong (Brownwood), Jeremiah Bond (Brownwood), Vincent Floyd (Brownwood), John Wilhelm (Brownwood), Kishan Patel (Mineral Wells), David Ramos (Mineral Wells), Kieren Davis (Mineral Wells), Cody Oakland (Mineral Wells), Ryan Carter (Mineral Wells)