The Brown County-Brownwood Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total of positives to 36.

Also, a fourth COVID death was reported.

There were no new positive cases reported Thursday.

A press release from the city reads as follows:

On Wednesday April 29, 2020, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received six negative test results and two positive test results.

Of the two confirmed positive test results, one is a resident of the same nursing home as the other positive cases. The second positive case is the spouse of a nursing home employee, and he has been in self- isolation for several weeks, and has no public contacts.

A fourth nursing home resident died Tuesday evening, and after medical review the death is confirmed to be related to COVID-19.

There are 13 pending tests: 10 with private labs, and three with the public lab.

On Thursday, six negative test results were received.

The total COVID-19 cases in Brown County is now 36 and four deaths.

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County:

331 Tested

282 Negative

13 Pending

36 Positive Cases

11 Recovered

4 Deaths

Brown County Health Department has set up two hotline numbers for questions about COVID-19. The numbers are 325.642.2635 or 325.430.5933. Calls are taken from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A health department employee will answer questions and may perform a health screening over the phone. Should you need higher level of care, they will direct you. The purpose of phone screenings is to reduce the congestion in our medical facilities and allow social distancing. Please be patient if you are not directly connected, we will answer calls in the order they are received. If you are planning on going to a physician, please call before arrival.

The City of Brownwood, Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Texas Department of State and Health Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are closely working together to provide the community with the best health practices.

The City of Brownwood has set up www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health as an online portal with up to date information regarding the confirmed COVID-19 cases, and additional preventative measures.