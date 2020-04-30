On March 3, Howard Payne University held its seventh annual Wellness Fair, which included health screenings, demonstrations, games and a variety of giveaways for HPU students and personnel.

The event began with a presentation on health and wellness from HPU alumnus Michael Harper ’04, fitness and wellness unit supervisor for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The event also featured a relay race between teams of HPU students, faculty and staff, a Jiu-jitsu demonstration by Wes and Sarah Copeland and a performance by the Heart of Texas New Horizons Band led by Stephen Goacher, professor of music.

Teresa Cavitt, instructor in kinesiology, faculty/staff wellness program leader and Wellness Fair organizer, expressed gratitude toward the organizations and individuals who participated in the event.

“Our spring wellness fair is a wonderful opportunity for the HPU campus to come together and to focus on all the dimensions of wellness,” said Cavitt. “In addition to the wonderful leadership from our campus wellness dimension influencers, we had a huge contingent of vendors from the Brownwood area attend. This year was our best attendance yet, both from the HPU campus community and vendors from outside of campus.”

Organizations represented at this year’s event were the Brownwood Women, Infant and Children program; Brown County Health Department - Public Health Preparedness; Accelhealth; Pregnancy Care Center; Young Living Essential Oils; Brownwood Regional Medical Center; Lake Brownwood State Park; HPU Fellowship of Christian Athletes; HPU HOSA (Future Nursing Professionals); two massage therapists from Fancy’s Day Spa in Brownwood; and 18 Brownwood High School HOSA students.