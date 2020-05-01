25 years ago:

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam - In the glittering chaos of Vietnam’s boom town, it is difficult to imagine that 20 years ago today, Saigon was a city so defeated that it was forced even to sacrifice its name.

50 years ago:

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Gov. James A. Rhodes sent 1,200 National Guard troops onto the Ohio State University campus Wednesday night as student rioting spread along one edge of the sprawling grounds.

75 years ago:

Employees of Western Windmill company are attending a stag party and fishing trip at their lodge at Sweetwater lake this weekend.

100 years ago:

T.J. Price, pioneer Terry county citizen and father of the present county judge of that county, W.W. Price, who was here Wednesday of this week, informs us that his son will hand in his resignation of that position in a very short time and enter the oil fields in Northwest Texas.