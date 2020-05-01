STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Tarleton State University President James Hurley announced today that the school will be prepared for students to safely return for in-person classes this fall, with a start of Aug. 20.

Along with other Texas A&M University System schools, Tarleton plans to resume on-campus operations for the fall 2020 semester, including housing and dining services at its main location in Stephenville.

For now, Tarleton will maintain virtual learning and limited on-campus operations, as has been the new normal since spring break.

“We are confident that regular fall semester on-campus instruction will occur and hopeful that summer activities, like Texan Orientation and Duck Camp, will resume in mid-July,” he said.

“However, we will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and follow counsel from federal, state and regional public health officials.”

Hurley said a Tarleton task force is developing processes for reopening the university’s Stephenville campus and outreach locations in Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian and Bryan.

Traditional settings and formats for some classes may look different depending on CDC and A&M System guidelines.

“We recognize the impact this pandemic continues to have on our students contemplating fall plans,” he said, “and we appreciate the concerns of our incoming Class of 2024 and their families. We want them all to know that we’re committed to their health and safety, and to their academic success.”

The university is working closely with students and families requiring additional financial assistance due to the uncertainties caused by COVID-19.

Concerning sports, the NCAA sets timelines for coaches and student athletes to practice and compete. Hurley expects the Western Athletic Conference to determine how the fall season will unfold based on those rules.

Registration for summer and fall 2020 classes is under way. To learn more, visit www.tarleton.edu/registrar/registration . To become a Tarleton Texan, go to www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan.