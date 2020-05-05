The Boys & Girls Club of Brown County Annual Barn Dance has been rescheduled.

The new date for the event is Oct. 3, with gates opening at 5:30 pm.

This is the 19th annual Barn Dance benefitting the club.

Like last year the event is hosted at the beautiful 3 Springs Ranch in Zephyr. This year’s entertainer is award winning Texas Cowboy Hall of Famer Clay Walker.

As always dinner and drinks are provided and guests participate in live and silent auctions, all in support of the Boys & Girls Club mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.