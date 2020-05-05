Sheriff’s deputies released information Tuesday about a weekend fight at the Sandy Beach mobile home park which resulted in several injuries and three arrests.

Deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park Saturday. Multiple injuries and victims were reported, and one person was taken to Brownwood Regional Medical Center, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials identified the three who were arrested as Odessa residents Aaron Chatam, 26, Alec Gonzales, 24 and Jacob Millsap, 25. All three were charged with assault, Brown County Jail records state.